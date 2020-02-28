Are you becoming a new parent? Perhaps, you already know that parenting is a huge challenge. You are suddenly not only responsible for your self, but also another lovely creature that depends on you for everything. This is especially true when it comes to your life’s financial aspect and if you have a low income.

Just imagine how expensive having a child can be. You know that once your child is born, your expenses would go up. You are now responsible for providing all the needs of your child so you really have to be prepared for the financial changes to come.

Even if you’re lucky enough to have free daycare courtesy of your or your partner’s parents, baby gears, diapers, milk, food supplements, healthcare and other things your baby needs will really add up.

As a starting point, you should consider a checklist for adapting to your financial reality. This can be helpful to you whether you’re expecting or currently adjusting to your new life as a parent. If you’re prepared, you can minimise the stress down the road and allow you to spend the most time taking care and loving for your new child.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the most common and simplest ways to prevent future financial road bumps is by adding your newborn to your health insurance plan. Always remember that your insurance provider will contact you or automatically add your new child to your health plan.

Instead, you must make changes to your health policy or enrol in a new one altogether – you can do this for an enrolment period. Most plans typically require that your newborn is added within 30 or 60 days post-delivery. If done in that time frame, your child should be covered retroactively.

Aside from healthcare insurance, there are many other financial tips for new parents, like you, can learn to prevent issues. Check out this blog post to learn more: https://www.perthnow.com.au/lifestyle/personal-finance/finance-tips-for-first-time-parents-can-give-families-a-great-headstart