The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the worldwide outbreak of a new coronavirus disease, known as the “COVID-2019 or COVID-19.” According to WHO, the said virus has already reached 118,000 cases in 114 countries with more than 4 thousand reported deaths, making it a pandemic diseases.

What is coronavirus? Coronaviruses are a large number of viruses that can cause infected humans with respiratory illnesses from common colds to more severe conditions such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Today, the most popular strain of coronavirus that we often read on news articles and we watch on TVs is the novel coronavirus, a new, previously unidentified strain of coronavirus. This modern virus involved in the current outbreak has been named SARS-CoV-2 by the World Health Organization (WHO). 3The disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (or “COVID-19”).

Through close contact with an infected person or through respiratory droplets that are dispersed into the air when an infected individual coughs or sneezes are the ways wherein COVID-19 can spread from person to person. It may also be possible to get the virus by touching a surface or object contaminated with the virus and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes, but it is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Cough, colds, fever, and shortness of breath are common symptoms of COVID-19. It is basically similar to other respiratory illnesses. They can start to show up anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.3 It may be possible for an infected person who is not yet showing any symptoms to spread the virus. People infected with COVID-19 may experience any range of these symptoms along with aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhoea.

If you have older persons, and those with pre-existing medical illnesses like heart disease and diabetes, make sure to keep them away from other people because they are the most vulnerable to the disease.

